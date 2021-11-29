Vincent "Vince" James Carolan

Vincent James Carolan, 84, of Spring Grove, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse.
Vince was born in Bluffton, Iowa on August 6, 1937 to Edward and Agnes (Knox) Carolan. He was the second born of four children. Siblings include Rita Selden of Harmony, MN; Francis (Rose) Carolan of Hudson, IA and Gregory (Rosella) Carolan of Decorah, IA. Favorite moments were spent sharing a cup of coffee with friends while discussing crops and combines.
He graduated from Decorah High School in 1956. Throughout his adult life he enjoyed driving trucks. This passion began on the farm and while driving school bus at 16 years of age, then driving ambulance near Tacoma, Washington while enlisted in the US Army. He served from 1960 to 1966 in active and reserve duty. He briefly studied agronomy at Iowa State College in Ames.
Vince married Betty Schlee on September 12, 1964. They had two children, Rhonda and Scott. They raised their family in Decorah, Iowa and Spring Grove, where they bought Onstad Dairy in 1976. Rhonda & Scott often accompanied dad on the milk route on Saturdays and school holidays. Dad shared many stories of his childhood driving down dusty gravel roads to neighboring communities delivering milk and ice cream to customers who became friends.
His hobbies were best spent with family and friends. He enjoyed dartball, snowmobiling and road trips. He was always ready to play a few hands of Euchre. He loved watching SG Lions and his Packers play football. Cooking brats for the Knights of Columbus was an annual favorite, along with volunteering to support their charitable endeavors.
Vince also sold seed for Northrup King, asphalt products for Swepco, drove gas truck for Thermogas (Decorah) and Cenex (Spring Grove) and worked at Sno-Pac. Seasonally, he drove semi trucks loaded with Christmas trees from the woods of northern California to large cities in Southern California. His best memories were spent driving farm vehicles. He loved harvest time. It is fitting that he departed this world as soon as the crops were in on November 23 during the final season of his life.
After retiring from truck-driving in his seventies, dad spent a few years in retirement and enjoyed helping friends plant and combine their crops. He moved to Spring Grove Assisted Living in 2018 and loved the community of friends he developed there. He found a new pursuit; puzzle-making and won a lot of Bingo games. He was never without a story or comment to share.
Survivors include his siblings, daughter Rhonda (Kevin) Kertzman of Chaska, MN; son Scott (Tracy) Carolan of Farmington, MN. Vince was proud of the accomplishments of his grandchildren: Alex (special friend Lauren) of New York, Kyle and Landon of Farmington. He also enjoyed the large family gatherings with his step-grand kids Zack (Jacki), Ben (Audrey), Matt (Jade), Sam (Lindsey) and Tom.
We will miss dad's broad smile and love for sharing stories, his teasing spirit and deep love of his community as well as time shared with friends and family. He lived his life quietly but abundantly.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Mabel, MN. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to mass at the church. A private burial will be held at the MN State Veteran's Cemetery in Preston. The Mengis Funeral Home in Mabel is assisting with arrangements.
