Victoria Lynn (Traff) Karels

Victoria Lynn (Traff) Karels, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on October 13, 2022, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN.

Victoria was born September 30, 1947, in La Crosse, WI, to Everett C. and Phyllis R. (Vodraska) Traff. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1965. Victoria married George J. Karels on June 14, 1969. They later divorced.

