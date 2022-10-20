Victoria Lynn (Traff) Karels, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on October 13, 2022, at Cottagewood Senior Communities in Rochester, MN.
Victoria was born September 30, 1947, in La Crosse, WI, to Everett C. and Phyllis R. (Vodraska) Traff. She graduated from Caledonia High School in 1965. Victoria married George J. Karels on June 14, 1969. They later divorced.
She graduated from Winona Area Technical Institute in 1973 for Cosmetology. She also graduated from MN Vocational Technical in 1981 as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Victoria took great pride as a CNA and had very caring hands and heart. She worked at La Crescent Nursing Home and Bethany Riverside. She also worked at Trane Co. and Inland Printing.
Victoria enjoyed crocheting, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was a big Minnesota Vikings Fan. Her greatest love was spending time with family and she was very proud of being the oldest of 10 siblings.
She is survived by her children, Janelle (Dennis) Liebe of Plover, WI, and Kraig Karels of Lodi, WI; grandchildren, Makayla (Drew) Nolli of Vancouver, WA, Noah and Braedyn Liebe of Plover, WI, and Laini, Stella and Rowena Karels of Lodi, WI; siblings, Jennifer Traff, Jerome (Jill) Traff, Tony Traff, Kimberly (Steve) Kruckow, Tina (Steve) Serres, Stephanie (Dave) Adams, Tom Traff, and Andy Traff; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Kenneth Traff.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Zion Evangelical Church, Brownsville. Pastor Raymond Anderson will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church on Saturday. Victoria's family wishes to thank Cottagewood and Promedica for the great care she received.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.