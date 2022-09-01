Tom Knutson

Thomas A. Knutson, 73, of Houston, MN died on August 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Tom was born on June 29, 1949, in Caledonia, MN to Ted and Adele (Johnson) Knutson. Tom married the love of his life, Melanie Fitting, on May 2, 2004. Tom worked in the auto body business for 40 years. He owned and operated Tom's Body Shop for 20 years. Tom was on the Houston Fire Department for 17 years, Houston City Council for 9 years, Money Creek Town Board for 9 years, belonged to the Snowmobile Club, Houston EDA, Valley View Manor Board and was an auctioneer for Sanden Auction and Realty.

Tom is survived by his wife, Melanie, sons, Scott and Robert (Tory), four grandchildren, Trystan, Izabelle, Brody and Ivan; seven siblings, Margaret (Ronald) Carlson, Marilyn Jore, Janice Fitting, Lucy Young, Lorayne Vix, Bob (Diane) Knutson, Judy (Gary) Eddy; sister-in-law, Janelle Kelleher, and by many nieces and nephews.

