Tom Knutson

Thomas A. Knutson, 73, of Houston, MN died on August 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Tom was born on June 29, 1949, in Caledonia, MN to Ted and Adele (Johnson) Knutson. Tom married the love of his life, Melanie Fitting, on May 2, 2004. Tom worked in the auto body business for 40 years. He owned and operated Tom's Body Shop for 20 years. Tom was on the Houston Fire Department for 17 years, Houston City Council for 9 years, Money Creek Town Board for 9 years, belonged to the Snowmobile Club, Houston EDA, Valley View Manor Board and was an auctioneer for Sanden Auction and Realty.
Tom is survived by his wife, Melanie, sons, Scott and Robert (Tory), four grandchildren, Trystan, Izabelle, Brody and Ivan; seven siblings, Margaret (Ronald) Carlson, Marilyn Jore, Janice Fitting, Lucy Young, Lorayne Vix, Bob (Diane) Knutson, Judy (Gary) Eddy; sister-in-law, Janelle Kelleher, and by many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, Joye Fitting and brothers-in-law, Roger Jore, Bud Fitting, Steve Young, Rich Vix, Randy Fitting and Kevin Kelleher.
There will be a funeral service for Tom at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the Bethany Evangelical Free Church in Houston. Burial will be in the Stone Church Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Hoff Funeral Home in Houston and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
