Timothy "Tim" E. Hayes died on Monday, March 20, 2023 at his winter home in Florence, AZ.
He was born October 14, 1949, in Caledonia, MN, the son of Patrick and Ardella (Lechtenberg) Hayes. Tim was a 1968 graduate from Caledonia High School.
He is survived by son, Tony (Kristin) Hayes and granddaughter, Ava Hayes, of Lakeland, MN; sisters, Ginny Mitchell of Caledonia, MN, Colleen (Ed) Stellner, of Onalaska, WI, Dana (Dean) Goetzinger of Rochester, MN, and Kelly (Bill) Schulte of Chanhassen, MN; brothers, Joe (Joni) Hayes of La Crescent, MN and Kevin Hayes of Rochester, MN.
Tim is preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Hayes; parents, Patrick and Ardella Hayes; sisters, Carmen Hayes, Judy Hayes, Juanita Scanlan, and Jane Nelson; and brother, Patrick Hayes, Jr.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church (900 Stillwater Rd, Mahtomedi, MN) with visitation one hour prior. Inurnment St. Mary's Cemetery, No. St. Paul, MN.
