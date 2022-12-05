Terry Leigh Denstad Sr., of Brownsville, Minn., died peacefully at home as he slept during the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In death as in life, he rested easy and took things as they came.
He was the beloved third son and youngest child of Dale and Gladys (Beardmore) Denstad, born on June 14, 1957. He lived on the Beardmore farm in Winnebago township until 1970 when the family moved to their home on Marshall Street in Caledonia, Minn. During his teen years, Terry was a fun-loving high school student, a loyal classmate who befriended everyone, and a hard worker, always holding down one or more part-time job, including helping his mother as school custodian. He especially loved playing trombone in the high school's bands, traveling far and wide to march in parades and perform, even recording an album with the award-winning Caledonia High School Jazz Band of 1973 before his graduation in 1975. He went on to study at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for two years where he was a proud member of the Marching Chiefs.
His love and talent for music extended throughout his life. From high school on, he and his brother Rick fronted a band that would play a continuous rotation through all the dance halls in the area. With Terry on bass and vocals, they remained a local crowd favorite for decades, entertaining all ages with their good-natured on-stage banter and mix of classic rock, folk (even polka!), and country favorites.
He was a skilled worker, finding early employment with Hector Construction, then helping his father and brothers build and run Starlite Lanes bowling alley in Caledonia, Minn., which would lead to further skills and other work in carpentry. He was also a licensed commercial driver and drove a delivery truck for Reinhart Foods for many years, earning the Driver of the Year award distinction. He also drove commercially with Denstad Construction LLC, owned and operated by his brother Rick.
In 2000 Terry bought and renovated the Shellhorn Bar and Grill on the banks of the Mississippi in Brownsville, Minn. He loved to be near the river and be on hand to serve up a side of easy conversation with ample food and drink at one of the area's favorite watering holes.
Terry also dearly loved his family, living and working alongside Jenn, his partner in life and work. Together, they raised her daughter Kayley and their 15-year-old son, TJ. Terry was a favorite uncle, god-father, cousin, and brother, as well as a devoted son, taking good care of his parents in their later years and overseeing their funerals in 2020 and 2021.
When anyone mentions Terry Denstad, it's always with a smile. He had a way of putting everyone at ease, of living in the moment, and making any occasion better with his laughter. All those he leaves behind will long wish he hadn't gone so soon—but will be long comforted with fond memories, enough to last a lifetime.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Gladys.
He is survived by Jennifer Liebl of Brownsville, Minn.; Terry (TJ) Denstad Jr. of Brownsville, Minn.; and Kayley Bibber of Menomonie, Wisc. He is also survived by brothers Rick (Kaye) Denstad of Brownsville, Minn.; and Gary (Katy) Denstad of La Crescent, Minn.; sister-in-law Doreen Denstad of Caledonia, Minn.; former spouse Lori Stoltz of La Crescent, Minn.; nephews and nieces Aaron (Amy) Denstad of La Crosse, Wisc.; Angela Denstad-Stigeler and sons Noah and Laurent of Caledonia, Minn.; Joe Denstad of Brownsville, Minn.; Emily (Joe) Galegher and sons Edward and August of St. Paul, Minn.; Carl (Carlie VonArx) Denstad of Brownsville, Minn.; Avery (Hannah) Denstad of La Crosse, Wisc.
A celebration of Terry's life will be held at the Brownsville Community Center on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 11:00am until 5:00pm. Condolences may be posted online at www.jandtfredrickson.com or sent to 12668 Highway 26 in Brownsville, MN 55919.
