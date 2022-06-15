Susan Kay (Bauer) Goetzinger, 65, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Susie was born in Caledonia on August 14, 1956, to Vincent and Rosine Bauer. On July 17, 1976, she married Curtis Goetzinger at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Caledonia. Curt and Susie were very happily married for 45 years. Their greatest enjoyment was spending time with their family and taking in the outdoors.
Susie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Together they raised 8 children, 2 girls and 6 boys. As a family, they cherished fishing trips, ball games in the yard, hunting, camping, and especially Sunday gatherings at "the parents." Susie was the matriarch to 13 beautiful grandkids who loved and adored her deeply. Her legacy will live on throughout the family's generations.
As a dedicated member of the Catholic Church, Susie spent countless hours serving the Lord and anyone in need. As a homemaker, her passions included baking, sewing, cake decorating, playing cards and spending time on her hobby farm with her husband. Over coffee and laughter, Susie's bond between her 6 sisters was unmeasurable.
Susie is survived by her husband, Curt; 8 children, Alissa (Josh) Diersen, Todd, Josh (Dayva), Tyler (Janette), Shane (Cassie), Ryan (Liz), Katie, and Alex. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Hayven and Nash; Gage, Levynn and Elliotte; Bristol, Lane and Beau; Raiya, Joplynn and Piper; Leo and Gigi. Susie is also survived by 6 brothers, 6 sisters, many in-laws, Aunt Rita Noel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Vince and Rosine Bauer; Curt's parents, Omar and Mary Goetzinger; Uncle Jug Noel, 3 brothers in-law, 2 sisters in-law, and 2 nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, with a prayer service at the end of the visitation. Visitation will also be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before the service at Holy Family Hall. The service will be live streamed on St. Mary's Church and School, Caledonia, Facebook page.
