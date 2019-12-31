Steven Anthony Mauss, 54, of New Albin, passed away December 24, 2019. He was born February 20, 1965, in La Crosse, WI to Cornelius and Beatrice (Blake) Mauss and he graduated from Kee High School in Lansing, Iowa, in 1983. Steve received a degree in welding from WWTC in La Crosse. On December 8, 1990, he married Kim Brand in La Crosse.
Steve was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He worked with his brother, Jerry Mauss Logging for many years, and also for Chart Industries, and Mauss Electric. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his 4 children, Justin (Cynthia) of CA, Cassandra, Jacob and Jessie, all of Caledonia; 4 grandchildren, Jaden, Natalia, Eli, Everly; siblings, Kenneth (Emily), Jerry (Janice), Karen (Donavon) Olson, Barb (Wayne) Sabatke, Alan, George (Tammy) and Gary (Barbara); special friend, Michael Clements; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Richards and Donnie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin. Father John Moser will officiate and burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 am Friday before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.