Stanley C. Bahr, 67, of Caledonia, MN died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at his home with his wife Linda by his side.
A funeral mass was held Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN with Fr. Matt Wagner and Fr. Greg Leif officiating. Burial was in the Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Friends greeted the family on Sunday, Sept. 25 at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall from 4-6 p.m., where a prayer service was held at 6 p.m.. Friends also called before services at the church on Monday. The service was live-streamed on St. Mary's Church, Caledonia Facebook page.
Stanley Charles Bahr was born February 13, 1955 in Waukon, Iowa to Charles and Helen (Miller) Bahr. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion United Church of Christ in Waukon. Stan attended Ludlow #1 Country School through the third grade, and then graduated from Waukon High School in 1974. On July 3, 1976 he married the love of his life, Linda Gruber and together they built a home and family in Caledonia, MN.
Stan loved growing up in the country on a dairy farm. He had a special love for all dairy cattle, but his favorites were Jerseys. This love of dairy cattle and farming led to him creating a Pest Control business focused on helping dairy farmers. Stan made friends wherever he went, whether traveling with Linda or going to a school concert for his grandkids-he was always up for a chat. Stan loved being outside either sitting by a bonfire with friends, mowing lawn, raising chickens or giving his grandchildren tractor rides. Stan was a 10-year member of the Caledonia School Board, as well as a current member of St. Mary's Parish in Caledonia.
Stan was so proud of his children Christin and Nathan and taught them to share their gifts of kindness, compassion, music and faith with others.
Stan loved his family more than himself. He will be dearly missed by his wife Linda of Caledonia; his children, Christin (Ari) Skolnik and Nathan (Kate Gillen) Bahr; grandchildren Charles, Ella, Sylvia, and Elin Skolnik and Emma, Paul and Liam Bahr; two sisters, Jeanne (Peter) Pauly of Bellvue, IA and Lori (Carl) Stevenson of Waukon , IA; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Gary and sister-in-law Carol; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harris and Mary Gruber.
Honorary casket bearers were his grandchildren. Casket bearers were Dave Bahr, Bob Hager, Jim Gruber, Tim Wuebker, Nick Pauly and Jason Bahr.
Memorials are preferred to St. Mary's Church Building Fund. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family.
