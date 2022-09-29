Sister Patricia Keefe, OSF

Sister Patricia Keefe, 80, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rochester, MN, died at Assisi Heights, Sunday, September 11, 2022.

Sister Patricia was born Patricia Agnes Keefe, July 11, 1942 in Caledonia, MN to F. Lloyd and Vernice Corcoran Keefe. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1960, received the name of Sister Mary Brigid and made perpetual vows in 1966. She received an MA in Theology from Fordham University, Bronx, NY in 1969 and a JD in Law/Poverty from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis in 1975.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.