Sister Mary Kathryn Esch, OSF

Sister Mary Kathryn Esch (Sister Leonius), 96, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes, Rochester, Minnesota, died at Assisi Heights Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Sister Mary Kathryn Esch was born on April 27, 1926, in Caledonia, Minnesota, to Leo and Johanna (Hoscheit) Esch. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1945, received the name of Sister Leonius, and made perpetual vows in 1950. She received a Bachelor of Arts in History from St. Teresa, Winona, Minnesota, in 1964 and a Masters in Elementary Education and Administration from Mankato State University, Mankato, in 1970.

