Sherman Cole, 98, of Houston, Minnesota died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Valley View Healthcare in Houston.
Sherman was born in Stillwater, Minnesota on November 22, 1924. On June 15, 1957 he married Evelyn Hall of Grand Meadow, Minnesota.
He graduated from the Stillwater High School in 1942; he then entered the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1946. Within a few days after graduating from the University, he entered the Army Air Corps and attained the rank of sergeant. After his discharge from the Air Corps, he again entered the University of Minnesota and earned the Master of Arts degree. After earning his Masters degree, Sherman began a career of teaching that was to last 56 years until his retirement in 2003. During his teaching career, he taught at: St. Francis, Minnesota; Wilmington, North Carolina; Nicollet, Minnesota; and for 50 years in the public schools of Houston, Minnesota. During this teaching career, he served as: high school principal, guidance counselor, industrial arts, and social studies teacher, and driving instructor. (As far as is known, at the time of his retirement, he was the longest-serving drivers' education instructor in Minnesota).
He spent many pleasant hours working on antique cars and, at one time, owned three of them, one he constructed from plans found in a magazine. He also enjoy woodworking in his home workshop. Many family members, as well as friends and neighbors, received some of the output of this shop. His community activities included: 40 years as secretary of the Houston Chamber of Commerce; several terms as a deacon in the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston; several terms on the Board of the Valley View Nursing Home; a member of the Salvation Army Service Unit; one term as mayor of Houston during which time, storm sewers were installed in the city; plus serving on various committees and boards.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Evie) of 65 years; two daughters, Dr. Ruth (Paul) Dixon of Appleton, Wisconsin and Rebecca (Dr. Paul) Christensen of San Luis Obispo, California, along with several nieces and nephews.
There was a visitation for Sherman on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. A Private family graveside service was held at the St. Peter Cemetery in Houston. A memorial service will take place this coming Spring. Hoff Funeral Home in Houston (710 E Cedar St, www.hofffuneral.com) assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorials to be directed to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Valley View Healthcare and Rehab, or the Sherman and Evie Cole Scholarship in care of Houston Public Schools.
The family would like to thank the staff at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab and St. Croix Hospice for caring for Dad like he was their own Grandfather. The family would like to thank the community of Houston for all the love you have given our family throughout the years. Hoff Funeral Home in Houston assisted the family with arrangements. www.hofffuneral.com.
