Ruth M. Heintz, 91 of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Benedictine Nursing Home, La Crosse, Wisconsin.
She was born June 14, 1931, to Louis and Mae (Wilhelm) Heintz of Brownsville, Minnesota. In 1949, she graduated from Central High School in La Crosse and moved to Milwaukee to pursue a nursing degree. At the beginning of her career, being the adventurous person she was, she and three of her nursing colleagues threw darts at a map to see where they should continue their next nursing jobs! Ruth's dart landed on New York and it was there that she spent the next 25 years, finishing her tenure at the New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center as Head Charge Nurse.
In 1989, she retired and eventually moved back to Caledonia, Minnesota, to be closer to family, and where she made many wonderful friends. Ruth will always be remembered for her love of books, the arts, volunteering, and her fondness for cats and birds. She looked forward to the times she spent with her coffee club, neighbors, and book club. You all brought joy to Ruth with your friendships and her family appreciates each one of you! We are comforted to know she is now resting peacefully and is reunited with her beloved family members that have gone before her. We will miss you Aunt Ruth!
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Virginia Heintz and numerous nieces and nephews and their families; and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers, Leland (Marge) Heintz, Glenn (Delores) Heintz, and Eugene "Sam" Heintz; her four sisters, Lillian (Ed) Lehmann, Eunice (Raymond) Botcher, Shirley (Wallace) Runningen and Lois (Lester) Lemke; four nephews, Robert Botcher, Terry Botcher, Gary Heintz, and Greg Lemke; two great-nieces, Maria Gartner and Sophia Moe.
A celebration of life was held March 25, 2023 at the United Methodist Church, 308 N. Kingston St., Caledonia, MN from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, assisted the family with arrangements.
