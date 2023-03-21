Ruth M. Heintz

Ruth M. Heintz, 91 of Caledonia, Minnesota, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Benedictine Nursing Home, La Crosse, Wisconsin.

She was born June 14, 1931, to Louis and Mae (Wilhelm) Heintz of Brownsville, Minnesota. In 1949, she graduated from Central High School in La Crosse and moved to Milwaukee to pursue a nursing degree. At the beginning of her career, being the adventurous person she was, she and three of her nursing colleagues threw darts at a map to see where they should continue their next nursing jobs! Ruth's dart landed on New York and it was there that she spent the next 25 years, finishing her tenure at the New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center as Head Charge Nurse.

