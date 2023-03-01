Ruth Elaine Pongratz

Ruth Elaine (Uischner) Pongratz, age 93, passed away February 27, 2023, at the Onalaska Care Center.

Ruth was born October 23, 1929, in rural Warrens, WI to Oscar William and Emma Ella (Kastens) Uischner. She grew up in rural Warrens and was the valedictorian of the Tomah High School class of 1947. Ruth graduated with a teaching degree from UWL on June 3, 1951, and married John Pongratz a week later on June 10 at St. Mathews Lutheran Church in Warrens. They celebrated 71 years of marriage this past June. In the fall of 1951, Ruth began her teaching career in Caledonia while John was serving his two-year tour of duty with the Army in Japan. She taught biology and life science classes until retirement in 1986. Ruth was an avid bridge player and played in several clubs. She also enjoyed many hobbies including knitting, crafts, gardening, golfing, bowling, and collecting. Caledonia Green and other local organizations benefitted from Ruth's many volunteer hours.

