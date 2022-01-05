Roy Louis Lietzau passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Roy was 79 years old, and was born on October 25, 1942, to Earl and Dorothy (Hansen) Lietzau in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce; father, Earl; and mother, Dorothy.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joan (Carlson) Lietzau. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Marc Lietzau, Ronda (Dan) Varney, Todd (Molly) Lietzau, and Ryan (Jennifer) Lietzau; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Brownsville Community Center in Brownsville, Minnesota. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.
