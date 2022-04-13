Roger M. Koel Roger M. Koel was born in Caledonia to Sylvester C. and Leonora (Niebling) Koel on August 16, 1929; he passed away February 12, 2022, at the age of 92, at Gundersen Tweeten Health Care, Spring Grove, MN.
Roger lived in Caledonia and his father passed away when he was seven years old. He was sent to St. Joseph Orphanage in Wabasha, MN, and was raised by the nuns that ran the orphanage. In his early teen years, Hattie and Andy Higgins became his foster parents, and moved him to Hokah, MN, where Andy was a banker. Then they moved to Caledonia, and Roger was back at his roots.
At the age of 17, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Hawaii. With all the moving around, Roger still had one girl who was dear to him, Ann Koenig. When Roger's hitch in the Army ended, he returned to Caledonia; and married his special gal on May 15, 1951. At that time, he worked for Trane Co. in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. Roger and Ann began their marriage as partners, building their first house, located on Hwy. 76. They birthed 2 girls, Jane and Joan. Then Roger worked for Standard Oil Co., delivering bulk fuel oil. Roger's niche was working as a mechanic, and he became co-owner of Texaco Oil (now called Caledonia Oil).
Roger met many people and also became involved in his community as a volunteer fireman for 20 years. Roger and Ann moved into the city of Caledonia, just two blocks from his gas station. Roger's faith life was very important to him; he served as an usher at church; and worked BINGO which served as a fundraiser for the church and school. In his early childhood, he was also an altar boy at mass.
Roger lived a good, long, life. He is survived by his daughters, Jane Koel-Schein (David Schein), and Joan (Tim) Doering; 4 grandchildren, Matthew Koel, Rebekah (Nick) Wolfe, Samuel (Stephanie) Doering, and Riley (Kelly) Doering. Then at age 90, he was gifted with the arrival of two great-grandchildren, Maxwell Doering (Sam and Stephanie) and Rowan Doering (Riley and Kelly) Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, in December of 2020; his parents; and siblings, Walton, Harold, Geraldine, Kenneth, Ivona, Marie, and Lola May.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon, April 23, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will preside and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at St. Mary's Facebook page. Memorials may be given to St. Mary's Church, St. Mary's School, or Caledonia Fire Department. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of McCormick Funeral Home, 205 E Main, Caledonia, MN 55921.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.