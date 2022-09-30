Robin "Rob" Dale Tischhauser passed away on September 25, 2022 after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.
Rob was born June 7, 1956 in Virgil, Illinois to Norman and Joyce (Van Stone) Tischhauser. Rob grew up helping his dad in the family garage fixing cars. Rob loved being at their family cabin in Byron, Illinois. He spent his summers there with his family, swimming, water skiing and creating havoc with the other kids while growing up on the island. Rob attended Kaneland school in Maple Park. While in school, Rob was proud to be a wrestling state champ before graduating in 1974. After school, he worked at Flannery's Farm training quarter horses and a couple of construction jobs. In 1977, he married Jackie Lewis, later they divorced. Rob and Jackie had three children together David, Rebecca and Kevin. In 1986, they moved to Caledonia, Minnesota and Rob started working with his father-in-law, Bob Lewis on the Kronseder Farms raising beef cattle. In 1993, Rob started working at Croell Redi Mix in La Crescent, Minnesota as a truck driver. Over the years with the company, Rob worked himself up the ladder to become a plant manager of several different plants within the company. Rob talked highly of all of the co-workers and contractors he worked with over the years before retiring this year. Rob made sure the work day wasn't all work and still found plenty of time for jokes and pranks with everyone. Rob also had a small business while living in the Winnebago Valley processing deer for a few years.
In Rob's free time, he loved the outdoors. He always said his church was in nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at the family cabin and watching the Vikings lose on Sundays while throwing his foam brick at the tv. Rob loved life. He loved to laugh and have fun every chance he could. Even with that temper of his that everyone became aware of at one point or another, he would give the shirt off his back for anyone just as quick. For as much as Rob loved life, he loved his family more. Even if that was getting a hard time from his brothers and brother-in-law for having a Kawasaki and having it riced every time they got together. Rob's greatest love was for his kids and grandkids. He did his best to always let them know he loved them in his own way.
Rob is survived by his children Dave (Gege), Rebecca (Rick) and Kevin (Jessi); 10 grandchildren Madison, Tyler, Bryce, Megan, Devyn, Morgan, Mark, Mavrick, Josyah and Shaelynne, along with Aliyah, Griffin and Niccole that he made his grandchildren also; great grandchildren McKenna, Macy and Gerrod; his brothers Dennis and David (Judy); Sister Ena; many nieces and nephews along with great nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
He is preceded in death by his parents Norm and Joyce; his brothers Barry and Gregory; brother-in-law Keith; nephew Chaz and great granddaughter Mya.
A visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., and conclude with a prayer and the closing of the casket at 4:00 p.m., October 8, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 518 West Main St., Caledonia, Minnesota. A celebration of life will follow from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Elsie's Bar and Grill in Caledonia.
