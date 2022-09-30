Robin "Rob" Dale Tischhauser

Robin "Rob" Dale Tischhauser passed away on September 25, 2022 after a short illness surrounded by his loving family.

Rob was born June 7, 1956 in Virgil, Illinois to Norman and Joyce (Van Stone) Tischhauser. Rob grew up helping his dad in the family garage fixing cars. Rob loved being at their family cabin in Byron, Illinois. He spent his summers there with his family, swimming, water skiing and creating havoc with the other kids while growing up on the island. Rob attended Kaneland school in Maple Park. While in school, Rob was proud to be a wrestling state champ before graduating in 1974. After school, he worked at Flannery's Farm training quarter horses and a couple of construction jobs. In 1977, he married Jackie Lewis, later they divorced. Rob and Jackie had three children together David, Rebecca and Kevin. In 1986, they moved to Caledonia, Minnesota and Rob started working with his father-in-law, Bob Lewis on the Kronseder Farms raising beef cattle. In 1993, Rob started working at Croell Redi Mix in La Crescent, Minnesota as a truck driver. Over the years with the company, Rob worked himself up the ladder to become a plant manager of several different plants within the company. Rob talked highly of all of the co-workers and contractors he worked with over the years before retiring this year. Rob made sure the work day wasn't all work and still found plenty of time for jokes and pranks with everyone. Rob also had a small business while living in the Winnebago Valley processing deer for a few years.

