Richard "Dick" Bever

Richard C. Bever, 78, of Holmen, died Friday, February 11, 2022 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse with family at his side. He was born on September 15, 1943 in Sparta to Raymond and Lois Bever. He grew up on a dairy farm on St. Mary's Ridge, graduating from Cashton High School.
Richard proudly served in the US Navy from 1964-1968, serving on the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War. He worked in Management for Northern Engraving, Dura Tech Industries, and finished up his career at APN in Caledonia, Minnesota.
Richard married Dorothy Ann Winterfield on May 24, 1969. After marriage, they spent several years in Waukon, Iowa before moving to Sparta to raise their family.
Richard enjoyed his family and the outdoors. He spent many summer days with Dorothy fishing the lakes of Chetek, Wisconsin, where they camped for many years before purchasing a cabin on Lake Ojaski. Summers in Chetek, boating, fishing, playing cards, and talking with family and friends around the campfire were treasured by Dick. United in Marriage for 52 years, Dick and Dorothy enjoyed the sunsets on the lake and family above all else.
Richard is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Holmen, WI; children, David (Grace) Bever of New Berlin WI, Kevin Bever of Trempealeau WI, Kristen (Brent) Gomez of Waunakee, WI ; grandchildren, Heather (Brian) Bruegemann, Austin, Ryan, Cameron, Alex, Hannah Bever, Cassandra (Adam) Dorn and Lauren, Garrison Gomez; great grandchildren, Parker, Madelyn Brueggeman and Addilyn Dorn; sister, Joan (Dennis) Mays; and brother, Tom (Jill) Bever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lois Bever and in-laws, Kenneth and Marjorie Winterfield.
Dick's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the earthly angels at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center for the loving care they provided.
A graveside service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dick's honor are preferred. Online condolences may be offered at www.schanhoferfh.com.
