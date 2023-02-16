Richard Allen Wiebke

Richard Allen Wiebke was born on March 21, 1955, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Luvern and Wilma (Kruckow) Wiebke. He was one of five children who were raised on a farm in Caledonia, Minnesota.

He attended grade school at St. John's Lutheran School, and in 1973 he graduated from Caledonia High School. After graduating high school, Richard farmed with his parents. In 1978, he worked putting up silos and in a foundry before returning to the farm outside of Caledonia.

