Peter H. Esch, age 83, of Caledonia, died peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was born May 22, 1939 in Caledonia to Heron and Elizabeth (Felton) Esch. On August 31, 1968, he married Betty Klankowski at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Caledonia.
Pete farmed all his life. He also worked at Brady's Elevator, Land O' Lakes, and Farmer's Co-op until he retired on October 1, 2011. After retirement he helped on the farm, worked in the garden, and enjoyed time with his family. His grandchildren were his greatest pleasure.
He is survived by his wife, Betty of Caledonia; children, Patty (Roger) Stehr of Caledonia, Ann (Rick) Weymiller of New Albin, IA, Wanda (Steve) Reinke of Denver, IA, Jody Esch of West Concord, MN, Jimmy Esch of Houston, MN; grandchildren, Jeremy Stehr, Lizzie Stehr, Zach Reinke, Ryan Reinke, and Raymond Weymiller; a sister, Barb Miller; a brother, John (Donna) Esch; brothers in law, Gordon (Doris) Klankowski,and Karl Klankowski; sisters in law, Alice Klankowski, Cleo Ostrander, and Holly Klankowski.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Joe Esch, brothers in law, Alfred Miller, Dean Klankowski, Glen Klankowski, and Earl Klankowski. and sisters in law, Sharon Esch, Mary Klankowski, and Barbara Klankowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, July 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Thursday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials
are preferred. The service will be livestreamed on St. Mary's Catholic School and Church, Caledonia, Facebook page. McCormick Funeral Home, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
