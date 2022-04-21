Patrick (Pat) J. Hayes Jr, 83, of Waterloo, IA died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home in Waterloo, IA.
Pat was born on August 19, 1938, in Freeburg, MN the son of Patrick and Ardella C. (Lechtenberg) Hayes. He was a 1956 graduate of Caledonia High School in Caledonia, MN. He then enlisted in the United States Navy that same year and proudly served for three years before returning to Freeburg, MN in 1959. In 1961, Pat took a job as a Machinist at John Deere Manufacturing in Waterloo, IA, where he worked more than thirty-four years, retiring in 1995. Pat also loved selling, everything from cars to RV's, which he did his entire life.
On January 6, 1963, he married Marilyn J Ganrude, in Waterloo, IA where they made their home and raised three children together. They later divorced. His children meant the world to him. They traveled around the United States throughout the years visiting aunts and uncles on both the east and west coasts, making many memories along the way.
Pat married Kathy (Stevens) Brockling, on January 30, 2015, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA.
Pat was an avid motorsports enthusiast; he enjoyed all forms of racing his entire life. He especially loved traveling to Midwestern dirt tracks with his wife Kathy. Pat and Kathy were fixtures not only in the grandstands but in the pits after the races where they enjoyed meeting and talking to the drivers, crew members and facility staff members, making lifelong friends in the process.
Pat's pride and joy was what he lovingly called "The Land." Hayes's acre is a two-acre piece of land where he built a pole building on and later added living quarters in so that he and his family always had a place to stay when in Minnesota. Pat and Kathy made numerous trips to "The Land" not only to work, but to relax and frequent their favorite diner the High Chaparral in New Albin, IA, where the food was always good and the stories plentiful. Pat enjoyed his workout sessions at the Wellness Center in Waterloo as well as the morning McDonalds coffee club where the Senior decaf flowed endlessly, and the comradery was abundant.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Hayes, Waterloo, IA, his children; two sons, Joe (Dawn) of Marion, IA and Pat "P.J." (Jennifer) of Waconia, Minn.; a daughter, Michelle "Missi" Alexander of Apple Valley, Minn.; four step-children; Travis (Nickole) Brockling, Bentonville, AR, Nikki (Kevin) Sidles, Independence, IA, Jill (Scott) Eddy, Independence, IA, Justin (Nina) Brockling, Las Vegas, NV; six grandchildren, Chase, Brody, Kensington, Erik, P.J. IV, and Jackson; ten step-grandchildren, Jake, Zach, Lucas, Precious "PJ", Gable, Carter, Nathan, Brayden, Amelia, and Noah. He is survived by five sisters Carmen Hayes, of Rochester, MN, Ginny Mitchell of Caledonia, MN, Colleen (Ed) Stellner, of Onalaska, WI, and Dana (Dean) Goetzinger of Rochester, MN, Kelly (Bill) Schulte of Chanhassen, MN; brothers Tim Hayes of Oakdale, MN, Joe (Joni) Hayes of La Cresent, MN and Kevin Hayes of Rochester, MN.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Ardella Hayes, and three sisters: Judy Hayes, Jane Nelson, and Juanita Scanlan.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery in Freeburg, MN with a reception to follow at the St. Patrick's Hall in Brownsville, MN. The family plans to host a Celebration of Life for Pat at a later date. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting with local arrangements.
