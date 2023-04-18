Nancy L. Jansen

Nancy L. Jansen, age 81, of Maple Grove, MN (formerly New Berlin, WI) passed away April 15, 2023.

Nancy Louise Gengler was born in Caledonia, MN to Leonard and Christina (nee Wilwert) Gengler on May 16, 1941. Nancy graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse in 1962. She worked as an RN for 30 years between 1962-2001, mostly in the NICU at St. Joseph's hospital in Milwaukee. She met Clem when he was her patient at St. Joe's in 1963. They were married on July 11, 1964 in Caledonia, MN.

