Nancy L. Jansen (Gengler)

Nancy L. Jansen, age 81, of Maple Grove, MN (formerly New Berlin, WI) passed away April 15, 2023.
Nancy Louise Gengler was born in Caledonia, MN to Leonard and Christina (nee Wilwert) Gengler on May 16, 1941. Nancy graduated from the St. Francis School of Nursing in La Crosse in 1962. She worked as an RN for 30 years between 1962-2001, mostly in the NICU at St. Joseph's hospital in Milwaukee. She met Clem when he was her patient at St. Joe's in 1963. They were married on July 11, 1964 in Caledonia, MN.
Nancy loved cooking, baking, enjoying fine food, shopping, traveling, crossword puzzles, board games, and piano.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 59 years Clement Eugene Jansen, daughters Lisa (Dean Whitley) Jansen and Chrissy (Dan) Rossow, grandsons Jacob and John Rossow, sister Marilyn (Glenn) Check, sister-in-law Ruth O'Connell, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ramon Gengler, sister Fay Gengler, sisters-in-law Patricia Siegler and Darlene Gengler Rommes, brothers-in-law Joseph Siegler and Jack O'Connell, and four great nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 AM Monday, April 24th 2023 at ST. VINCENT DePAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH (9100 - 93rd Ave. N, Brooklyn Park, MN). Interment at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in Caledonia, MN. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. The Mass was recorded and can be viewed for a limited time from Nancy's obituary page on the following website: www.kozlakradulovich.com
