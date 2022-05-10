Muriel M. Loomis, age 84, of Caledonia, Minnesota passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022 in Colgate, WI. She was born December 21, 1937 in Lake City, MN to Lawrence and Leocadia (Becker) Karels. Muriel graduated from Loretto High School and attended St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, MN.
On July 19, 1958, she was united in marriage to Richard Loomis at St. Peters Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN. They made their home in Caledonia and Muriel worked at several local businesses including Ben Franklin, IGA and Alco. She enjoyed travel, including fulfilling her lifelong dreams of visiting Italy and the Holy Land. She loved rooting for the Minnesota Twins and Vikings and whoever was playing against the Green Bay Packers.
She is survived by a son, Daniel (Sharon) Loomis of Colgate, WI, a daughter-in-law Cathy Loomis of Onalaska, WI; three grandchildren, Nicole Loomis, Gage Loomis, Melissa "Misty" Loomis; siblings, Donald Karels of Caledonia, MN, Leland (Ruby) Karels of Blaine, MN, Wilfred (Suzie) Karels of Cambridge, MN, Kathy (Al) Copeland of Rockton, IL, Mary Karels of Madison, WI, Nathalie (Tom) Weibel of La Crescent, MN and Julie (Larry) Burroughs of La Crescent, MN and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Richard "Dick" Loomis; a son, David R. Loomis; a granddaughter, Stephanie Luna; her parents, and siblings, Vernon Karels, Joanne (Jerome) Brague, Virginia (Paul) McCauley, Jerry Karels, Terry Karels and George Karels.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia, MN. Fr. Matt Wagner will officiate, and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia, MN. There will be a rosary at 9:30 a.m. and visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday before the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed on St. Mary's Church, Caledonia, Facebook page.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
