Mary Lou (Amundson) Sailor, age 92, of Eitzen/Caledonia, went into the loving arms of her Lord on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Valley View Healthcare in Houston, MN.
Mary was born on May 20, 1930, in Waukon, Iowa, to Roy and Inez Walters, the elder of two children. Growing up in Waukon, she met Charles A. Amundson, her neighbor, who often walked her to school. They were united in marriage on November 7, 1948, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
In 1957, Mary and Charles moved to a farm outside Eitzen, MN, where they actively farmed. Mary raised six children, managed the household, and was a secretary for the Production Credit Association (PCA). Mary was a member of the Eastern Star. She sang in the church choir and frequently performed solos. They retired from farming in 1984 and moved to Alamo, Texas, where Mary worked as an insurance specialist at Alamo Bank of Texas until Charles passed away in April 1993. In 1995, Mary married Robert Sailor. They enjoyed traveling across the US and Canada in their RV.
Mary's children adored her, and she was famous for her delicious caramel rolls, jams, and jellies and her vast collection of Christmas cookies. In addition, she enjoyed playing cards, particularly Tic, and putting together puzzles. Mary was also an avid reader of Western books.
Mary is survived by her six children: Charles Roy Amundson (Donna) of Mankato, MN; Richard Amundson (Julie) of Spring Grove, MN; Marsha (Frank) Kimball of La Crescent, MN; Judith (Gary) Massman of Caledonia, MN; Sandra (Mike Potter) Amundson of Minnetonka, MN, and Peggy (Mitch) Langreck of West Salem, WI. Along with her children, Mary was deeply loved and will be missed by her eight grandchildren: Belinda, Lee and Sarah Amundson, Chad Massman, Carrie Warne, Adam Kimball, and Alexa and Luke Langreck as well as her 12 great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Alvin, and both of her husbands, Charles and Robert.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, at St. Luke's Church in Eitzen, MN, with the funeral to follow beginning at 11:00.
We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate and dedicated staff at the Valley View Healthcare Home in Houston, MN, and St. Croix Hospice. Your exceptional care and unwavering love extended to her during her stay will forever be remembered and cherished. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements.
