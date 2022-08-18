Mary Joyce (Gerzmehle) Pieper, 74, of Caledonia, passed away surrounded by family after an amazing 3-year fight with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, August 14, 2022 . In her words, she didn't give up, she surrendered.
She was born in Wisconsin Rapids on March 1, 1948 to Shirley (Lutz) and Dick Gerzmehle. A 1966 graduate of Lincoln High School in the Rapids, Mary completed a BS degree in PE, history and social science from the University of Stevens Point (1970), and MS degree in counseling from Winona State University.
On June 7th, 1975 she married Gerald Pieper at the Pittsville Free Church in Pittsville, WI. In their 47-year marriage, they welcomed children DeAnna and Matt. She was an incredible mother and best friend to them.
One of Mary's first jobs was with her dad, at Pre-Way Painters in the Rapids. For the rest of her life, she worked in service to others: Camp Arrowhead counselor, PE teacher in Pittsville, nurse's aide at the Caledonia Nursing Home. She was one of the founders of Houston County Group Homes (now called ABLE). In her 35 years with this organization, Mary taught a great many staff what it means to be an advocate, friend, and multi-skilled professional providing support to persons with disabilities. When she retired in 2013, she continued to be a true friend and advocate to the folks she had come to know through the ABLE organization.
A tireless volunteer, Mary served the ARC SE MN Council in many ways, receiving their highest award in 2019, the Legacy Award. She shared her expertise with others in service to people with disabilities through the Minnesota Region 10 Quality Assurance Commission. A twenty-year plus Lions member, she held the positions of President, Treasurer, and Chairperson for the Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation. The Lions International awarded her their highest honors, as well: the Melvin Jones Award and the Lions Dreamcatcher Award. Most recently, Mary was honored as the 2019 Winter Wonderland Parade Marshall.
As a dedicated member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia, Mary was very involved with the church council, WELCA, and many service groups within the church. Years ago, she even taught Sunday School! Mary was a wonderful person. She never expected anyone to do anything that she would not do. She was never afraid to work hard, or to stick her neck out and speak up where she felt it was needed. She believed in fairness, and was a mentor to many people. Throughout the years Mary ended up changing a lot of lives for the better.
In summer, Mary could be found camping in Hatfield with family and friends. She was blessed to have one more camping weekend with the family this past June. During the school year, including this year, you would see Mary donating her time as a ticket seller for school sporting events. Mary treasured her family (especially her grandchildren), and her friends -The Girls, in particular. She loved going for drives in her red Mustang, and visiting casinos. A Packers fan she was, an Aaron Rodgers fan she was not! Christmastime was always her favorite. Let the underwear tradition live on!
Mary is survived by her husband, Gerald; and her 2 children, DeAnna (David) McCabe, Matt Pieper, both of Caledonia. She is also survived by 2 grandchildren: Morgan and Mitchell McCabe, one sibling Steve (Tammy) Gerzmehle of Wisconsin Rapids, brothers-in-law Denny Utecht of Wisconsin Rapids, Tom Hanneman of Wisconsin Rapids, Lyle (Paula) Pieper of LeCenter MN, sister-in-law Robin Pieper of Caledonia and many nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents Dick and Shirley Gerzmehle, sisters Jean and Kathy, and brother Jim, Gerald's parents Fern and Telmer Pieper, and brother-in-law Lenard Pieper.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. A luncheon will follow. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., before the service. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family.
As per Mary's wishes, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Minnesota Lions Diabetes Foundation Inc. Envelopes will be available at the church.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.