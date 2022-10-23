Mary "Elaine" Gavin, 88 of Caledonia, MN passed away peacefully on Thursday October 20, 2022 at Pine View Senior Living, Caledonia, MN.
Elaine was born September 11, 1934 in Wessington Springs, SD. Elaine moved to the Brownsville, MN area with her parents at an early age.
Elaine married Lawrence Gavin on September 18, 1952. She worked along-side Lawrence building a life on the family farm, devoted to family and faith. Elaine was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She especially enjoyed the grandchildren visiting her at the farm. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and being involved with craft shows and Homemakers.
Elaine is survived by children, David (Jeanette) Gavin of Eagan, MN, Daniel (Terri) Gavin of Houston, MN, Jean (Jeff) Pitel of DeForest, WI, Connie Devine of West Salem, WI, Theresa (Troy) Kubitz of Houston, MN, daughter-in-law Laurie (Tom) Peter, 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents John and Susie Reinhart and her husband of 63 years, Lawrence, two sons Harold and Alan and son-in-law Patrick Devine; her brother Raymond Reinhart, brother and his wife Dale (Priscilla) Reinhart, sister and her husband Patricia (Joe) Spinner, infant sister Elizabeth Reinhart.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Father Matt Wagner and Father Tom Jennings, Sister Michaeline and our heartfelt gratitude to all the staff at Pine View Senior Living, formerly (Caledonia Care Center) for the many years of care for Elaine.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 513 South Pine Street, Caledonia. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family with arrangements.
