Mary Ann B. Manhart

MaryAnn B. Manhart, 80, of La Crescent, MN passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, July 4, 2022. She was born in La Crosse, WI to Arthur and Mary (Bahr) Becker.
Mary Annis survived by her children Greg Manhart, Gary Manhart (Annissa Ulbrich), Susan Rose and George Manhart; five grandchildren and onegreat grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be heldwithFatherJohn L. Evans, IIfrom Crucifixion Catholic Churchofficiating.BurialtofollowatSt. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, St. Joseph Ridge, WI.
The Manhart and Rose family would like to say a heartfelt thank you to family and friends who have supportedMary Annthroughout her illness. The kind teamfromSt. Croix Hospice cared so lovingly forMary Annandwe will fondly remember the support fromJenni, Mickki, Skylarr,andBetsy, among others who brought comfort toMary Ann.
Schumacher - Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, La Crescent Chapel is assisting the family.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.