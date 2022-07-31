Marvin Heiller

Marvin George Heiller, age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 28, 2022, at Mayo Clinic - Franciscan Hospital in LaCrosse, WI.
Marvin "Mac" was born June 1, 1947 to George and Bertha (Neumann) Heiller. In June 1967, Marvin married Doris Ann Brickman. They had two daughters Linda (Don) Anderson and Carol Larson.
He farmed the family farm on the bluffs of the Mississippi in Brownsville, MN and was involved in farming most of his life. Farming was his passion and he had a work hard, play harder mentality. He also worked at the Caledonia Livestock Auction, Featherlite Trailers and various other side job after leaving the farm and moving to Caledonia, MN.
Marvin enjoyed deer hunting with his brother-in-laws and family. Many tall tales of deer stories can still be remembered today. He also enjoyed watching his daughters play softball, show pigs at the 4-H Livestock Show and build their families in the surrounding community.
On July 14, 1990, Marvin married Shirley (Heath) Olsen. They spent 32 happy years together going to see Country Music Bands, dancing, gambling at Miss Marquette Casino and spending time with their families.
He is survived by his wife Shirley of Caledonia; daughters Linda Anderson and Carol Larson; his sister Joyce (Dave) Brickman; stepchildren Shawn Olsen, Mari Mulac, Donald Olsen, David Olsen, Sharla Hanson and Shelly Olsen Weeth; along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service for immediate family will be held at McCormick Funeral Home on August 13th at 1:30pm. Pastor Raymond Anderson from Zion Evangelical Church in Brownsville, MN will preside over the service.
