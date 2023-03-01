Marvel Angela Albert

Marvel, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed to be with her Lord on February 28, 2023.
Born on May 5, 1925, in Caledonia, MN to Herman and Agnes Ratonde, she was 97 years old. Marvel graduated from Loretto High School and attended The College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN. She taught elementary school in Owatonna, MN for two years before returning to Caledonia. She married William Albert in 1947.
She is survived by her five children: Jane (William) Skowronski, Bill (Judith) Albert, Sharon (Malcolm) High, Julie (Mike) Gerardy, and Amy (Jay) Kamin, her 13 grandchildren: Nick (Cyndi) Skowronski, Scott (Morgan) Skowronski, Sarah (Dave) Hurt, Melissa (Adam) Seland, Samantha Albert (Carey Tucker), Alison (Mario) Piergallini, Spencer (Maggie) High, Katie (Josh) Skifstrom, Kyle High, Ryan (Jessica) Gerardy, Sam (Carly) Gerardy, Grant (Sarah) Kamin, and MJ Kamin; 18 great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Marvel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sisters: Yvonne Schumacher, Beulah Voltin and infant son, Stephen.
Marvel and Bill were included in a group of original shareholders at Ma-Cal- Grove Country Club in Caledonia. Marvel enjoyed playing golf and spent many Wednesdays at Ma-Cal-Grove golfing, having lunch, and playing cards. She was also part of several bridge clubs over the years. Her many friends brought her much joy and laughter. She also loved watching sports including the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, and everything "Caledonia Warriors."
The family would like to thank Father Matt Wagner, Father Tom Jennings, Sister Michaeline and the caring staff at Claddagh Senior Living for their support these past few years.
Mass of Christian burial was at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 4, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner officiated and burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation was from 5 to 7 pm Friday at St. Mary's Holy Family Hall, and from 10 to 11 am Saturday before the service at the church. The funeral was livestreamed on St. Mary's Church, Caledonia, Facebook page.
