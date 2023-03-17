Marilyn (Rollins) Blexrud

Marilyn JoAnne Blexrud, 82 of Hokah and recently of SpringBrook Village in La Crescent, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.

She was born November 4, 1940, in Prosper, MN to Royal and Borghild (Narum) Rollins. She was raised in Mabel, MN and graduated from Mabel High School. She met the love of her life, Arlie Blexrud at a Barn dance, "it was love at first sight"; they married on September 12, 1959, in Mabel, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.