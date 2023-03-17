Marilyn (Rollins) Blexrud

Marilyn JoAnne Blexrud, 82 of Hokah and recently of SpringBrook Village in La Crescent, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, after a brief battle with cancer.
She was born November 4, 1940, in Prosper, MN to Royal and Borghild (Narum) Rollins. She was raised in Mabel, MN and graduated from Mabel High School. She met the love of her life, Arlie Blexrud at a Barn dance, "it was love at first sight"; they married on September 12, 1959, in Mabel, MN.
Marilyn worked alongside her husband, owning and operating La Crescent Motor's in La Crescent and Arlie's Auto Sales in Hokah for over 25 years. She later served as a volunteer driver for Semcac and RSVP for many years, a position she was truly passionate about.
Marilyn enjoyed spending time with her family and raising her children. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She made countless crocheted blankets for wedding and baby gifts, always had a Pepsi in hand, enjoyed playing games (Wii bowling, bingo, word games), and watching game shows. Most importantly, she absolutely loved camping with family and friends, many memories were made during trips to Money Creek, Hatfield, Chippewa Falls, Moose Lake, Wildcat, Duluth, Brownsville, New Albin and Paradise Valley.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Arlie; four children, Julie (Dennis) Rask of New Albin, IA, Rhonda (Paul) Myhre of Houston, MN, Rebecca (Rex) Duerwachter and Douglas (Margie) Blexrud both of La Crescent; 14 grandchildren, Danica, Tyler, Jason, Jonathan, Erica, Justin, A.Jay, Ryan, Nick, Kristine, Andrew, Alex, Zachary and Emily; 21 great-grandchildren, Taiya, Amaya, Devynn, William, Evan, Dominic, Jaxen, Camden, Emersen, Greysen, Ella, Eli, Finley, Alexandra, Sutton, Evy, Axel, Henrik, Ember, Nora and Soren; a brother, Rodney (Diane) Rollins of Preston, MN; a sister, Sharon (Donovan) Larson of Rochester, MN and a sister-in-law, Barbara Ferkingstad of Caledonia, MN, many nieces and nephews and special friend Mary Gianino.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Daniel A. Blexrud in 2005 and a great-grandson, Levi Blexrud, brothers-in-law, Winton Blexrud, Myles Blexrud, Gilbert Fruechte, Ed Ferkingstad, sisters-in-law, Harriet Blexrud, Pat Blexrud and Pat Rollins.
A Celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at the La Crescent Area Event Center on Saturday, March 25th from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., with a Memorial service and time for sharing at 1 p.m.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for the endless support and compassion given to Mom. We deeply appreciate the care provided by the staff at SpringBrook Village La Crescent, Valley View Healthcare Houston, Gundersen Health Hospice, Tweeten Lutheran Care Center of Spring Grove and Nickie Folsom from Houston County Public Health.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting the family.
