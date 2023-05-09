Marie Stelpflug

LANCASTER - Marie E. Stelpflug, age 96, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at her home.
She was born on December 15, 1926, in Dubuque, IA, at Mercy Hospital, the daughter of John and Edith (Ferguson) Bornhauser. Marie attended Sacred Heart School, Immaculate Conception Academy, and Mercy School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, IA.
On September 12, 1953, she was united in marriage to Harold Stelpflug at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque, IA. After their marriage, the couple farmed in Little Grant Township until 2000 when they moved to Lancaster. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2012. Marie was employed as a Registered Nurse with Xavier Hospital and Lancaster Care Center, retiring in 1976. She enjoyed reading, praying the rosary, and spending time with her family, especially big family holiday gatherings.
Survivors include her children: Jim (Jane), Lancaster; Bill, Prairie du Chien; Cindi (Joe) Breuer, Glen Haven; Janet Seng, Lancaster; Mike, Bloomington; Joan (Chris) Keenan, Dodgeville; Sharon (Bill) Bahl, Lancaster; Greg (Cathy), Boscobel; Christine (Steve) Ingvalson, Caledonia, MN; 27 grandchildren: Aaron, Cathy, Maura, Kyle, Philip, Kim, Andrew, Kari, Jodi, Steve, Jeanna, Kevin, David, Samantha, Marissa, Lauren, Jake, John, Adam, Angie, Kristin, Randy, Julie, Matt, Justin, Blake, and Jessica; 10 great-grandchildren: Autumn, Aurora, Maci, Alaina, Madalyn, Easton, Owen, Vivian, Aubrey, and Reagan; sister, Luetta Bornhauser; brother-in-law, Leo (Betty) Stelpflug; sister-in-law, Eve Bornhauser, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, Marie was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Katelyn Keenan and Lucas Morrow; her brother, Edgar Bornhauser.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial was in St. Clement Cemetery, Lancaster. Family and friends called on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster where a 3:45 p.m. rosary was prayed. Family and friends also called on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
