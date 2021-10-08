Marie E. Schmitz, age 91, passed away on October 7, 2021.
Preceded in death by husband, George; parents, Alf and Margaret Reierson; sister, Alta Reierson; grandson, Matthew Smisek.
Survived by daughters, Sheri (Gary) Gosewisch, Vicki (Greg) Goodman, Meg (Larry) Smisek; grandchildren, Reuben (Katie) Gosewisch, Jeremy (Gretchen) Gosewisch, Angel Gosewisch, Joseph (Emily) Goodman, Kati (David) Stratioti, Mike and Scott Smisek; great-grandchildren, Ella, Madison, Layla, Grace, Paige, Finley and Vinny; sisters, Patricia Merzenich, Sonia Palen.
Memorial service was held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr., Lino Lakes. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. www.muellerbies.com
