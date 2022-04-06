Marcus Llionel Diersen

Marcus Lionel Diersen, 79, passed peacefully the evening of March 3, 2022, at Walker Methodist Health Center in Minneapolis, MN. We, his family, friends and acquaintances will miss his encouragement and support, his inquisitive nature, his sense of humor and dialogue of cribbage quips, his enjoyment of spontaneous public singing (he was a fine tenor), his love of sports, and in particular, his gift of always seeing the best in people and overlooking our faults.
Marc was born July 16, 1942, in Caledonia, MN, to Paul Henry Diersen and Esther Emma Anna (Meyer) Diersen. After attending St. John's Lutheran Elementary School in Caledonia, MN, he graduated from Northwestern Preparatory School and College in Watertown, WI (1958-1964). Marc completed his Post Graduate work at Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, WI (1964-1968). After serving as pastor for Redeemer Lutheran Church in Yakima, WA (1968-1973), Marc worked with land titles and records in the Yakima Treasurer's Office until he moved with his family back to Minnesota in 1975. Until his retirement in 2003 as Deputy Abstract Clerk, Marc spent most of his career working for Ramsey County, MN.
Marc is survived by his friend and companion, Ms. Toni Mallet, his daughters Anne Catherine Corbiser (Clayton) and Kari Lynn Diersen Fisher; his grandchildren, Caitlin Elizabeth Corbiser, Karli Madison Fisher, and Zackary William Fisher; his older sister Fernanda Loeffler (Gerald); eight nieces and nephews, and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. Marc was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Donald Diersen.
