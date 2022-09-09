Marcile Kuecker, 94, of Caledonia, MN passed away into her Lord's loving arms on Sept.7, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living Community in Onalaska, WI.
She was born on July 19, 1928, to Frank and Martha (Burmester) Bolduan in Caledonia, MN. She grew up on the family farm on Peacock Ridge near Caledonia. She graduated from Caledonia High School in June of 1945 and then went to Winona Business School in Winona. After Business School, Marcile worked in Alma, WI at the First National Bank for about two years. She then moved to La Crosse to work at another bank. During these years she made many friends that she cherished throughout her life.
On June 4, 1949, she married Mervin Kuecker. In 1951, they purchased a farm near Caledonia on Peacock Ridge. They had three children, Lynette, Ronald, and Betty.
While growing up she participated in the Union Clover Blossoms 4-H Club, even winning grand champion at the state fair with her sister Verna, with their sewing machine demonstration. Later Marcile became a 4-H leader while her children enjoyed 4-H in the same club. She was also a member and leader of the local Homemakers group on the Ridge. Together, Mervin and Marcile shared the farm work and she loved maintaining a large garden with her family. After the children were all in school, she worked as a secretary at the Rippe, Hammel and Lee Law office for several years. For many years she worked at the Kurz - Cowgill Dental office in Caledonia. She was always proud of her children and enjoyed attending all the sporting and band events her children were involved in.
Marcile was a life-time member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Caledonia. She was active in Ladies Aide and Mother's Club, and also volunteered for the St. John School's lunch program. She enjoyed bowling for the Tuesday Morning Bloomers and playing cards with several card clubs. She also volunteered with the local Legion's Auxiliary. Mervin and Marcile enjoyed many bus trips and other travels with family and friends. They shared so many happy memories! Mervin passed away on February 21, 2009, just a few months short of 60 years of marriage.
She is survived by her children, Lynette (Dalton) Goss, Ronald Kuecker, and Betty (Tom) Sand; grandchildren, Terry (Kim) Cushman, Connie (Andrew) Gronholz, Wendy (Bryan) Kumpf, Nicole (Aaron) Bishop, Rachel (Kevin) Kroncke , Ryan (Cris) Sand, Kayla (Timothy) Thorngate, and Augusta Kuecker; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Jaclyn Cushman, Haley and Emily Gronholz, Ethan, Evan, Gavin, and Elizabeth Kumpf, Zachary and Aubrey Bishop, Corbin and Raelynn Thorngate, and step great-granddaughter Makenna Parr.
She is also survived by her sister Verna Gerdes and sister-in-law Arlys Bolduan.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mervin, her parents, daughter-in-law, Tina Kuecker; brothers and sister-in-law: Roland, Frank Jr, and Burton and Joyce; and sisters and brother-in-laws: Dolores and Bud Schmidt, and Alice and Donald Diersen; and brother-in law, Gordon Gerdes. She also was preceded by in-laws Flossie and Oscar Dotseth, Delilah and Bill Minogue, Floreen and Gladen Sanden, Floyd and Carol Kuecker, and Duane and Jackie Kuecker.
Funeral Services were held at 11 am, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, 650 N Kingston St., Caledonia, MN. Visitation was from 10 am until the time of service. Burial took place at Evergreen Cemetery in Caledonia, following the service. Jandt Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Caledonia Chapel, was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be offered online through the funeral home website. We ask that any memorials be given to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church or School.
The family wishes to extend gratitude and thanks to Pine View Care Center, Caledonia, St. Croix Hospice, and Brookdale Senior Living Community for their compassionate and loving care for mom during these past months.
The entire funeral service was recorded and is available on YouTube at "St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Caledonia, MN." Scroll down to Marcile Kuecker funeral.
