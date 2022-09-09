Marcile Kuecker

Marcile Kuecker, 94, of Caledonia, MN passed away into her Lord's loving arms on Sept.7, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living Community in Onalaska, WI.

She was born on July 19, 1928, to Frank and Martha (Burmester) Bolduan in Caledonia, MN. She grew up on the family farm on Peacock Ridge near Caledonia. She graduated from Caledonia High School in June of 1945 and then went to Winona Business School in Winona. After Business School, Marcile worked in Alma, WI at the First National Bank for about two years. She then moved to La Crosse to work at another bank. During these years she made many friends that she cherished throughout her life.

