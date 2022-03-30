Lyla V. Johnson, 102, of Houston, MN died at Valley View Healthcare and Rehab in Houston, one month and one day before her 103rd birthday.
Lyla Virginia Onstad was born on April 22, 1919, in Spring Grove, MN to Peter and Jorgina (Suldahl) Onstad. She was raised in Blackhammer and was a 1937 graduate of Spring Grove High School. In 1938, Lyla graduated from Winona Teachers College. She started her teaching career at the Yucatan Country School. On January 1, 1942, she married Lloyd A. Johnson. They were married for 48 years and raised seven sons. In 1963, Lyla resumed her teaching career at the Upper Looney Valley Country School. After that school consolidated, she then taught sixth grade in Rushford, MN. During the summers, she resumed her studies, receiving her Bachelors Degree in Education from Winona State University. Following her retirement, Lyla lived in Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee, FL for many years. She later moved back to Houston. Family was very important to Lyla. She enjoyed holidays with family and attending family reunions. Lyla was a very active member of Looney Valley Lutheran Church and the first woman elected to the church council. She was a devoted mother and a faithful Christian.
Lyla is survived by six sons: Peter (Jeanne), Thomas (Virginia), both of Houston; Dale of Fort Collins, CO; Gordon of St. Paul, MN; Philip (Don Donahugh) of Minneapolis, MN; and Eric (Sheri) of Houston; eleven grandchildren: Daniel, Darin, Dean, Angela, Jana, Marc, Gregory, Jill, Erin, Kate and Matt; thirteen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Thelma Reuhl of Everett, WA.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Lloyd; her fourth son, David; daughter-in-law, Suzanne; grandson, Van; and six siblings: Mildred, Chris, Rosalie, Oswald, Paul, and Arnold.
Lyla's family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Court and Valley View Healthcare for the excellent care they provided to her. They would also like to thank Trisha and Kate for their loving care.
The family prefers memorials directed to Looney Valley Lutheran Church, Silver Creek Cemetery Association or Valley View Foundation.
There was a funeral service for Lyla on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Looney Valley Lutheran Church in rural Houston. Burial was in the Silver Creek Cemetery in rural Houston. Hoff Funeral Home in Houston assisted the family with the arrangements. Please leave a memory of Lyla at www.hoffuneral.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.