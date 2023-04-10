Lorraine Steinhauer

MOUNT HOREB - Lorraine (Wilson) Steinhauer passed to eternal life on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at a hospital in Arizona as a result of a pulmonary embolism while on vacation in the sun with her husband, visiting cousins, and celebrating their 50th Anniversary. The world wept and the heavens rejoiced that day.
Lorraine was born the third child of Leland and Sarah (Pohlman) Wilson. She grew up with brothers, Howard and Art (deceased June 1968) in Hokah, Minn., and her chosen sister, Kay (Langen) Oehmigen. She lived "Hokah Forever'' and was a La Crescent Lancer until her Junior year of high school when she and her parents moved to Sun Prairie. She completed high school at Sun Prairie and went to Madison Area Technical College.
Lorraine married Charlie Steinhauer on Feb. 24, 1973, and moved with him to a farm in Pine Bluff. Lorraine was a dedicated and proud employee for the State of Wisconsin and then for Dane County, working most of her years at Probate Court. She was a strong, card-carrying member of the AFSCME union.
Lorraine and Charlie were blessed with three children, Timothy, Angela, and Sherry. They raised them in their loving home in Mount Horeb, sharing love and laughter with all who they brought in the back door. Lorraine loved being around her family: Tim and Tiffany Steinhauer; Angela and Brian Utter and their children, Alexander, Abigail, and Alizabeth; and Sherry and Craig Czarnecki and their children, Dean and Amelia.
Lorraine loved keeping up with family, friends, and her church family—she was a Methodist from cradle to grave. She loved to make every event special with decorations and festive attire—always having a costume for Halloween.
We give thanks for her faith, faithfulness, steadfast love, sense of humor, the love that came out in tears, gifts, and "treating you," and her quick-witted words.
A funeral service was held at MOUNT HOREB UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Hammond. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice or Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Mount Horeb, or to the family to be designated later. Full obituary at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb served the family.
