Lorraine Steinhauer

MOUNT HOREB - Lorraine (Wilson) Steinhauer passed to eternal life on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at a hospital in Arizona as a result of a pulmonary embolism while on vacation in the sun with her husband, visiting cousins, and celebrating their 50th Anniversary. The world wept and the heavens rejoiced that day.

Lorraine was born the third child of Leland and Sarah (Pohlman) Wilson. She grew up with brothers, Howard and Art (deceased June 1968) in Hokah, Minn., and her chosen sister, Kay (Langen) Oehmigen. She lived "Hokah Forever'' and was a La Crescent Lancer until her Junior year of high school when she and her parents moved to Sun Prairie. She completed high school at Sun Prairie and went to Madison Area Technical College.

