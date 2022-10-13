Lorna Mae (Waters) Augedahl

Lorna Mae (Waters) Augedahl, 67, died peacefully at home on October 11, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Lorna was born in Waukon, IA on March 2, 1955, to Jim and Anna Mae Waters. She was a 1973 Caledonia High School graduate. She was employed at Waters Restaurant, Hotel, Bar and Bowling Alley, when she met the love of her life, Paul Augedahl. They were married on July 6, 1974 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN. They settled in Caledonia, MN, where they raised their three children.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.