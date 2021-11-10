Loren R. Paus, 71, of Dorchester, IA, died Monday, November 8, 2021, at Thornton Manor in Lansing, IA. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Cemetery in Eitzen, MN, with Pastor Michael McCann officiating. Friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the graveside service on Saturday at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Eitzen. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon, IA, is handling the services.
Loren Raymond Paus was born May 23, 1950, in La Crosse, WI, the son of Raymond Louis and Delores (Meiners) Paus. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke's United Church of Christ in Eitzen, MN. Loren attended rural country schools, graduated from Waukon High School in 1970, and attended NICC in Calmar, where he received a degree in auto mechanics. He worked as a mechanic in Guttenberg, IA, as a machinist at Deco Products in Decorah, IA, worked at Monona Wire in Monona, IA, and for Kunkel's Sawmill in New Albin, IA, as a lumber yard assistant, before retiring to the family farm in rural Dorchester, IA. Loren was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ. He enjoyed reading, gardening, and watching over the family farm.
Survivors include his siblings: Sharon (Dan) Cunningham and Lynette Paus, both of Waukon, and Charlene (Elroy) McConnell of Stewartville, MN; his nieces and nephews: Colby (Laura) Cunningham and their children Cooper and Jax, Shannon (Mike) Eannelli and their son Oliver, Ryan (Jenni) McConnell and their daughter Elizabeth, and Chelsea (Josh) Erwin; and an aunt Iona (Hubert) Burmester of Caledonia, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister Glenda Paus, and a niece Kristi Cunningham.
Casketbearers are Dan and Colby Cunningham, Elroy McConnell, Chelsea and Josh Erwin, and Steve Fruechte.
Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.