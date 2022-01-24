Leonard Reinhart, 91, of Brownsville, Minnesota, died peacefully January 22, 2022 at La Crescent Health Services, in La Crescent, Minnesota.
Leonard was born April 10, 1930 in Crow Lake, South Dakota to Tony and Agnes (Boesen) Reinhart. The family moved to Brownsville, MN when Leonard was four years old.
He married Lorraine Myers on August 16, 1950 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brownsville, MN.
Leonard owned and operated Reinhart Construction for many years. He enjoyed reminiscing about his days running the dozer, other machinery and talking about the different jobs he worked on. He was a member of the Brownsville Lions Club and St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brownsville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Richard (Bernadette) Reinhart, Brownsville; Dan Reinhart (Denise Latham) Caledonia; Lori Schmaltz, Onalaska, Wisconsin; Julie (Mark) Bissen, Brooklyn, Wisconsin; Lynette (Bob) Muller, Preston, Minnesota; and Tony (Lisa) Reinhart, Houston; 14 of grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine, his parents, Tony and Agnes Reinhart; his sister, Betty Kletzke; brother, Derald 'Bud'; his son, Allen; grandson, Nicholas Bissen; and his son-in-law, Dan Schmaltz.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Brownsville. McCormick Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences maybe given at mccormickfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church Cemetery Fund. Please mail cards to: Lynette Muller, 105 N Pleasant St, Preston, MN 55965.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Heritage Court in Houston, where Leonard was able to live these last years and to La Crescent Health Services for the wonderful, loving care they both showed their father while he was a resident.
