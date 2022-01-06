Le Roy George DeWall, age 85 of Caledonia, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 25, 1936 in Rolfe, Iowa to George and Hanna (Gerdes) DeWall.
He served in the United States Army from January 25, 1955 to January 22, 1958.
When he returned home, while attending a dance at the Turp in Austin, MN, he met Patricia Shirk, the couple later married on July 5, 1959. They continued to enjoy dances and since they were farmers, often joined other NFO farming members at them.
LeRoy worked at the Country Store in Caledonia for 35 years, he had also worked for Badger Corrugating and Richard's Sanitation.
He enjoyed helping his children renovate their houses and fixing lawnmowers, but most of all he enjoyed teasing his grandchildren, many times instigating a water-gun fight with them to the children's delight. He was considered the neighborhood watchdog, knowing much of what went on in a neighborhood he cared very much about.
LeRoy was a devoted member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia. When he could no longer drive, he walked so he could attend church.
Survivors include his wife Patricia of Caledonia and their children, Doug (Kathy) and Jerry (Sue) of Caledonia, MN Kathy (Tom) Renk of New Albin, IA, Mike (Lynnette) of Bangor, WI, Sheri (David) Olafson of La Crescent, MN, and Tim (Andrea) DeWall of Caledonia, MN.
Grandchildren Nichole (Dean Gavin) DeWall, Darin (Darla Quinnell) DeWall, Cristina DeWall, Shelby (Jerry) Marx, Jeremy (Audrey Stilin) DeWall, Emily (Dillion) Stone, Eric Rud, Elliott and Ella Renk, Alex DeWall, Zack DeWall, DeAnna (Charles) Dillon, Colton, and Chase DeWall. Many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Also surviving are brothers and sisters-in-law Don and Gail Shirk and Glenn and Emmy Shirk.
In addition to his parents LeRoy was preceded in death by his granddaughter Erin Rud, and his brothers Elvern, Harris, Richard and Marlyn DeWall and his sister Jannette Sweeney, Marie Baade, sisters-in-law Iris DeWall, Mary DeWall, Pam Shirk, Florence DeWall, and Althea Williams, Brothers-in-law Hank Baade, Hubert Sweeney, nieces Cynthia DeWall, Sharon Wright, Karen Pederson, and nephews David Baade, John Tripp and Matthew Shirk, and daughter-in-law Barb (Rauk) DeWall.
There will be a public visitation Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Caledonia from 9 to 11 a.m. Private family services will be held at a later time.
Roble Funeral Home of Spring Grove is assisting the family with arrangements.
