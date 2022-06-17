Lauren "Mort" LaFleur, 82, passed away on June 16, 2022, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
Mort was born in 1940 to Michael and Elaine LaFleur of La Crosse, Wisconsin. He graduated from Logan High School in 1959. Mort married his high school sweetheart, Sue, and they were blessed with three children, Laurie, Toni, and Julie.
Mort joined the military at 18 and remained loyal to the National Guard for 36 years, retiring with the rank of Sergeant Major.
Mort enjoyed a lifelong career as an inspector for the Wisconsin State Department of Agriculture. Mort operated "Mort's Deer Processing," which drew hunters from all over.
Mort's enthusiasm for the outdoors and active lifestyle led him to meet people and spend time running, hiking, and traveling worldwide. He loved his many dogs over the years, especially his beloved Airedales.
He is survived by his loving wife Lucille (Sue); daughters Laurie Delaney (Bruce); Toni Biasi (Anthony) and Julie La Fleur; grandchildren Jenny Delaney, Amanda Peery (Steve); Joseph Biasi (Maddie Lewis); Rachel Callahan (Kyle), Nina Biasi, and nephew Michael LaFleur (Kelly). Mort is preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother, Michael.
On June 24, 2020, at 1 p.m., a visitation will be held at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home at 200 West Ave S, La Crosse, WI 54601. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Immediately following the funeral, friends, and family are invited for a get-together at the La Crescent Area Event Center, 595 Veterans Pkwy, La Crescent, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.