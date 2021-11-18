Larry Thies, 72, of Fenton, Illinois passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 at home.
Larry was born on April 13, 1949, in Caledonia, Minnesota, the son of Howard and Clara (Alstad) Thies. He graduated from Caledonia High School in 1967 and later enlisted in the Army in 1969. He served in Vietnam as a Helicopter Pilot at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer. He married Ginnie Gaustad in 1976 and they had two children.
Larry worked in the pipeline industry for many years, first with Murphy Brothers as Vice President and corporate pilot and later on with Continental Fabrication Services and Michels Corporation. He thoroughly enjoyed boating, shooting and, above all else, flying. Larry was an active member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, serving as a deacon and singing in the choir. He did so much work behind the scenes and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish his memory include his fiancé, Barbara Kophamer, Morrison; children, Wendy (Mica) Killinger, Port Byron and Justin (Connie) Thies, Caledonia, MN; grandchildren, Kai (Madelaine) Killinger, Russell, Lillian, Kamrin and Corbin Thies; brother, Joel (Chris) Thies, Longmont, CO; two nephews, Nolan and Michael; his dog, Thor and his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Carol Jean.
Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 601 N. Jackson St., Morrison, with Rev. Anthony Appel officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave, Rock Island. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Peters Lutheran Church. Following the luncheon, burial with military honors will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to either St. Peters Lutheran Church or Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences: www.wheelanpressly.com.
