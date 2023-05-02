Kenneth "Kenny" Joseph Meisch

Kenneth Joseph Meisch (Kenny), 68, of Caledonia, MN walked into the arms of Jesus on April 30, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband, beloved father, and adoring grandpa.
Ken was born on June 22, 1954 to Robert and Leona (Lamey) Meisch. He met the love of his life, Jane Ernster, in his first grade class at St. Mary's School. They were married 47 years. Together they would raise two daughters; their pride and joy, Josie and Margo.
After graduating from Winona Technical College in 1974, Ken spent his professional life in various specialties, including home building and remodeling, custom cabinetry, and, finally, in the meat department at Quillin's in Caledonia before retiring due to chronic health issues. He was a member of St. Mary's School school board, Knights of Columbus, and the Caledonia Lions.
Ken adored time with his family. He enjoyed working on his 1962 Thunderbird, which he recently finished building. He loved taking motorcycle day trips, listening to country-folk and classic rock, and his dog, Rocky. For the past seven years, his greatest joy was hosting his children and grandchildren for the weekend, serving up spreads of great food and always offering refills on coffee before the cup got too low.
Ken was strong, but tender; talented, but humble. He was kind, affirming, and loving - all of the things a good man should be. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jane; his two children, Josie (Stephan) Wasmundt and Margo (Mark) Matson; four grandchildren: Sheldon Wasmundt, and Cora, Brooks, and Lucy Matson; his brother, Arnie; two sisters, Holly (late husband Earl) Klankowski and Linda (Tom) Dadko; and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lora Meisch.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia, MN on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation took place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Caledonia. Lunch was served in Holy Family Hall immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Mary's School.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.