Kenneth J. VanMinsel, age 83, passed away February 4,
2022, at Mayo Health Systems in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Kenny was born November 18, 1938, in Buffalo City, WI, to August and Elsie (Doeberrt) Van Minsel. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.
On May 7, 1966, he was united in marriage to Carol Smith in Caledonia. Ken worked for Sno-Pac Foods in Caledonia, and then drove truck for Caledonia Haulers for 43 years; where he began his day by having breakfast at the Redwood Cafe every morning. After retirement, he enjoyed driving school bus in Spring Grove and working at the Caledonia Tree Disposal Site. He liked bowling, playing euchre at Elsie's, and going to casinos. He loved all children, especially his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Lori (Beanie) Twite, Lynn (Bob Pellowski) Schleich, and Tami (Ron) Housker; grandchildren, Dustin, Britney, Caleb, Isaac, Cassie, Cayla, and Erin; great grandchildren, Jolene, Isabelle, Alice, Brayden, and Anjellica; brother, Howard (Arlene) VanMinsel; and sisters in law, Elaine VanMinsel, Mary Jean VanMinsel, and Marcene VanMinsel.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo, Clarence "Jack", Alan and Earl; and sister, Arvilla Burmeister.
A Celebration of Life will be from 1 to 4 pm, Saturday, February 12, at Elsie's Restaurant, Caledonia. There will be a short service at 2 pm, conducted by Rev. Steve Meyer, and military rites will be given. Burial will be at a later date. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at ccormickfuneralhome.net.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.