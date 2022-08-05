Kathryn Van Brocklin

Kathryn M. Van Brocklin, 83, of Lansing, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Thornton Manor surrounded by her loving family. A Christian mass will be held on Saturday, September 17th at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing, IA. A visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the service at the church. Following graveside services a luncheon and visitation will take place at the New Albin Community Center.

Kathryn Mabel Van Brocklin was born on August 23, 1938 to Vincent and Edna (Halvorson) Strub in Lansing and graduated from St. George Catholic High School. She met the love of her life, who lived just up the road, and was united in marriage to Robert Van Brocklin on November 11, 1960 in Lansing, where they built their life raising seven children.

