Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Lawson

Kathleen Ann Lawson, known as Kathy, age 65, passed away surrounded by the love and affection of her family on October 23rd, 2022 at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, MN where she worked to meet her goals of enjoying each precious day she was with us.

Kathy was born on November 23, 1956, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Harlan and Louise Gavin. Kathy was raised in La Crosse and was the youngest of three girls. Kathy was a mischievous younger sibling and would often get her older sisters, Barb and Linda, in trouble. It brought them great stories and laughter as adults.

