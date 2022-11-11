Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Lawson

Kathleen Ann Lawson, known as Kathy, age 65, passed away surrounded by the love and affection of her family on October 23rd, 2022 at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center in Spring Grove, MN where she worked to meet her goals of enjoying each precious day she was with us.
Kathy was born on November 23, 1956, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to Harlan and Louise Gavin. Kathy was raised in La Crosse and was the youngest of three girls. Kathy was a mischievous younger sibling and would often get her older sisters, Barb and Linda, in trouble. It brought them great stories and laughter as adults.
Kathy lived in Caledonia, Minnesota, where she raised her three children, Christopher, Andrea, and Anthony. She worked at Standard Lumber, Elmer's Supper Club, Quillin's, Kwik Trip #733, Winnebago Software/Sagebrush Corporation, and Bluff Country Family Resources (BCFR).
Bluff Country Family Resources honored Kathy's work on two separate occasions. She was awarded Woman of the Year and The Road Less Traveled award. While working at BCFR, Kathy facilitated a Chemical Dependency group and fondly remembered the people she worked with when the group's theme song would come on, Mercedes Benz by Janis Joplin. Kathy was also the Children's Program Coordinator. She claimed that to be the perfect job because she got to hang out with kids all day. She volunteered many hours to her community through her time at the Houston County Fair and created a medallion hunt for kids and families to enjoy. In the winter months she could be seen with her grandkids by her side, ringing the bell for the local Salvation Army. Kathy had a generous heart, gentle soul, and was a genuine good person. Kathy was a tenacious problem solver, advocate, and radiated optimism. Everyone who knew her was lucky for having done so. She improved the lives of many.
Kathy was always on the go, usually found helping someone in need, spending time in nature, cheering on the Packers, with her friends, her mom and sisters, or with her grandchildren. She was so proud of her grandkids and loved every minute she could spend with them, especially hot summer days at the ball field. She worked very hard to make sure she was able to take in the joy of her youngest grandson, Raiden.
Kathy is survived by her three children, Christopher (Amy) Lawson, Andrea (Zach) Hauser, and Anthony (Shawny) Lochson; grandchildren, Caden, Chase, Aza Hauser, Raiden Lochson; her mother, Louise (Harlan) Gavin; her sisters, Barbara (Mike) Wallace and Linda (Rich) Rhode; her aunt and uncle, Robert (Rainy) Bechen; and nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Kathy is also survived by her lifelong best buddy Rosanne (Joe) Northwood and her children, Michael, Kaelyn, Ashley, Nathan, Emily, and grandchildren.
Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Harlan Gavin, uncle, John "Jack" Bechen, brother-in-law, Mike Wallace, and cousin, John Bechen, who Kathy says, was more like her brother than a cousin.
The family would like to thank Gundersen Tweeten Care Center, you are all incredibly kind and treated Kathy like family; Gundersen Hospice, especially Suzy Kittleson for helping Kathy on her unique journey and being a rock for her family, Kathy's dear friends and family who brought her joy and were by her side.
Services will be at 11 am, on November 19, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. A Celebration of Life and luncheon will follow at St. Mary's Holy family Hall.
McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family.
