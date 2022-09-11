Kathleen "Kathie" Ann Rogich

Kathleen Ann Rogich, 68, found eternal rest in the arms of our Lord on September 3, 2022
Kathie was born February 21 , 1954 to Lyle & Lois (Burroughs) Nelson in Caledonia.
She worked as an accountant, waitressed at Elmer's supper club, was the first manager of the Caledonia Kwik Trip and manager at Loretto Heritage. Kathie was a conservator/guardian for many vulnerable adults and showed them compassion, kindness and friendship every way possible to give them a better life.
She was the beloved wife of Donald Rogich since January 15, 1993; Don passed away December 20, 2021.
She is survived by two daughters, Missy Benson(Bo), Morgan Yeager (Matt) ; Grandchildren Jack, Jena, Sam, Mason and soon to be great grandmother to Jena's baby boy, step mother to Lori Morrissey, Ray Works, Larry Rogich, Don Jr. Rogich, Steve Rogich; step grandmother to Luke, Sierra, Sam, Levi, Nicole, Jake, Adam, Colleen and Chris.
She is survived by two sisters , Carol ( Terry ) Schuldt, and their children Dana, Ryan, Jordan, Casey; Lisa (Mark) Inglett, and their children Luke, Doug and Jake. Brother-in -laws Earl(Sharon) Rogich, Jerry(Rose) Rogich; sister-laws Mary Rogich Ankerson; Kathy Nelson, Lorna Rogich; She will be so missed by nieces , nephews, Aunt's, Uncle's and cousins who already miss her beyond words.
Kathie was a firm believer of angels all around us, helping us get through our day. She is now in our group of angels, bringing us miracles .
She joins the love of her life Don; her parents, Lyle & Lois Nelson; brothers Steve & Michael Nelson; niece Leslie Schuldt; daughter in law Lynn Rogich; mother and father in law, Louis, Sr. and Hazel Rogich; and brothers in law, Louie (Pat) Rogich, Joe, David and Bob Rogich.
Her love for family and friends was abundant. She made everyone she met feel like family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 17 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net
