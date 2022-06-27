Kathleen Diane Meyer, age 77, of Dorchester, IA passed away, June 24, 2022, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born June 11, 1945, in Caledonia to Larwence and Lorraine (Klinski) Deufel. She graduated from Loretto High School, in 1963 and from St. Mary's School of Practical Nursing in 1965. Kathleen married John A. Meyer August 9, 1969. She worked at the Spring Valley Hospital and the Caledonia Care and Rehabilitation Nursing Home before she retired.
She is survived by her husband John of Dorchester; and three children: Kevin (John) Meyer of Fishkill, NY, Kimberly Meyer of Oswego, IL, and Debra (Todd) Coberley of Plainfield, IL; and three grandchildren: Evan Aklan, Caleb Coberley, and Colin Coberley; brother Joseph (Joni) Deufel of Austin, MN; brothers in law: Dennis (Jill) Lamport of Indianola, IA, and Gordon (Cheryl) Meyer of North Little Rock, AR; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law (Alivn Meyer), mother-in-law (Margaret Meyer), and sister-in-law (Janice Lamport).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Dorchester, Iowa. Father John Moser will officiate and burial will follow the luncheon at St. Luke's Cemetery, Eitzen, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.