Kaitlynn Ann Marie Yarbrough, age 17, of Caledonia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 20, 2022, at her home.
Kaitlynn was born February 4, 2005, in LaCrosse, WI to Mark and Patricia (Schroeder) Yarbrough. She was a junior at Caledonia High School and had a sweet and happy disposition. She enjoyed music, crafts, baking, and watching and interacting with others. She was very loving and will be greatly missed by many.
She is suvived by her father, Mark; sister, Samantha; grandmother, Jean Ann Thery; aunt, Nicolette (Nicholas) Gengler; and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; paternal grandparents, Dale and Kathy Yarbrough; and maternal grandfather, Eugene Schroeder.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Father Matt Wagner officiated and burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.
