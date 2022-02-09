Julie A. Connor, 62, of Waukon, IA, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, with her family by her side. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon. There will be no formal memorial service held at this time. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Julie Ann Connor was born on December 20, 1959, in Caledonia, MN, to Donald and Marguerite "Marge" (Schroeder) Rommes. Julie graduated from Caledonia High School in 1978, and later attended Luther College in Decorah, IA, where she obtained her teaching degree. Julie taught for 23 years, teaching many different grades at both Allamakee and Eastern Allamakee School Districts.
Teaching was a passion for Julie. Her dedication and commitment to helping her students learn and grow was endless. She touched the lives of so many throughout her career and received countless letters, gifts, and phone calls from students and parents every year thanking her for all she did to help them succeed. Julie loved helping any kid that was perceived as a challenge or needed just a little more help.
Julie loved spending time outside with Lenny at their home. Lenny showed her how to appreciate nature and enjoy the simple things in life. She enjoyed going for walks, watching the birds, spending time with the dogs, gardening, taking care of her plants and flowers, and helping Lenny with the latest landscaping projects.
The only thing Julie loved more than teaching was her family. She was very proud of her kids and loved spending time with them and her grandchildren. She loved all her sisters dearly and always looked forward to gatherings with them. She especially loved Christmas and bringing all the families together.
She is survived by her soulmate Lenny Thorstenson; two sons: Jason (Liza) Connor and Corey (Devyn) Connor; two stepchildren: Dustin (Miranda) Thorstenson and Ashlee (Auston) Thorstenson; nine grandchildren: Chelsie, Hailey, Lucas, Carlee, Brody, Adley, Denver, Lincoln, and Layla; five sisters: Terri (Dan) Gavin, Debbie (Randy) Myhre, Karen (Larry) Wermager, Connie (Paul) Link, and Amy Rommes; mother-in-law Juanita Thorstenson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Julie was preceded in death by her parents and Lenny's father Dean Thorstenson.
Everybody who knew Julie talked about how kind and caring she was. She put others first and greeted everybody with that beautiful smile. Julie always had a way of finding the positive in any circumstance. She told her family many times that she was proud of the life she lived. She was a very strong woman and will be missed by so many.
"Life is fragile. We don't know what tomorrow will bring. Make the most of today. Love life. Love people. Serve others. Care more." -Jon Gordon
